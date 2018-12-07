



The Grey’s Anatomy star posted a mini video on Thursday, December 6, showing the 24k Japanese gold plater vibrating bar in action. The idea? The little tool, created by Jillian herself, makes your skin feel and appear toned, lifted, contoured and revived with each vibration. In the clip, he says, “Nothing like a little gold bar vibration in the morning. Who doesn’t like a vibrator? Feel that skin just relaxing… delicious. What a scrumptious way to begin the day.”

She tells Stylish, “If there’s time to vibrate and sculpt faces on a job it’s my favorite thing to do. It is equally important as an eyelash curler is for my trade, especially now with everyone always in a hurry. You can get dressed while you vibrate your face in the morning. That’s what I do: Easy, fast and out.”

To make sure you’re hitting all the right spots and getting the best results from the tool, the makeup guru recommends completely removing your makeup and applying a pea-sized amount of your typical facial moisturizer on skin.

Next, start at your jawline and gently push the bar upwards to sculpt the cheek for five minutes on one side of the face before moving on to the other.

Then work on your jawline and chin area by pushing the bar in towards the neck and under the chin for five minutes. And finally, to get rid of those pesky tech lines that appear across your neck from looking down at your phone, use your index finger and thumb to stretch the skin on either side or the lines and quickly glide the bar up and down in a vertical movement.

Check the bar out for yourself here for $195.

