Victoria Beckham has made herself an international music star and fashion designer. Now she’s out to conquer the beauty world.

On Wednesday, February 13, the former Spice Girl posted an Instagram officially announcing Victoria Beckham Beauty. In a video selfie, the British beauty shared the news with “#VBBeauty” written on the mirror in lipstick. “Cannot wait to be able to share it with you,” she wrote in the caption.

Although she didn’t reveal any product details, she did say in a statement from the brand that she wants to “take care of women inside and out, providing them with the must-have items in makeup, skin care, fragrance, and wellness that I feel I need in my own life.”

Set to debut in the fall, the line will be sold exclusively on victoriabeckam.com for direct-to-consumer accessibility. She plans on getting to know her costumers via social media to discover what it really is they want from their beauty routine. “Just like I spend so much time in the fitting room getting to know what my customers want to wear, I’m going to be asking women to tell me which products they want me to develop for them in the beauty and wellness arenas,” Fashionista reported. “It’s important for me to know what they want.”

Rumors of this launch have been circulating since NewBeauty reported in March 2018 that the former Posh Spice was working on a few products of her own. “I am currently in the process of creating my own color, my own line of skin care creams and a perfume,” she said in a Facebook live session. “As a woman, I want to make the things that I need in my life, the things that are missing.”

She continued that she was diving deep into the science of it all, working with the best of the best. “I really want to learn. I want to educate myself and learn as much as I can,” she said.

This won’t be the designer’s first foray into beauty. Back in 2016, she launched a limited-edition makeup collection with Estée Lauder, which included everything from lipstick to bronzer.

With experience in color cosmetics and a fascination in skincare, we can’t wait to see what the fabulous designer launches in her very own line.

