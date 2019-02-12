All about the jewels! Erika Jayne sat down with Stylish at her Too Faced x Pretty Mess collection launch party in West Hollywood to dish on all things beauty and Valentine’s Day.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 47, was happy to be celebrating her makeup line, launching on Tuesday, February 12, but also revealed why she is looking forward to spending time honoring her romance with her husband Thomas Girardi, 79.

”This is kind of like a dream come true,” she told Stylish. “My whole life I’ve worn makeup, played with makeup and it’s such a big part of who I am, so to have this collection launch is a big deal.”

“February 12 is my Valentine’s Day this year because this collaboration with Jerrod Blandino’s (co-owner of Too Faced) collaboration comes out, my book Pretty Mess, which is a New York Times bestseller, comes out in paperback and season 9 of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills premieres,” she dished.

The collection consists of a limited-edition eyeshadow palette with 12 essential shades (pictured above, $42, toofaced.com), two lip kits (one for a daytime look and another for a sexy pout), a tinted lip plumping gloss, a glowy powder and highlighter.

And when work slows down a bit for the reality star, Jayne revealed she would like to take a trip with her hubby if he wants to go somewhere.

As far as a gift goes, Jayne is hoping to add some jewelry to her stunning collection. “My ideal gift for Valentine’s Day would be a really good piece of Cartier jewelry. [My husband] Tom can name his price, and then it’s game over. Game over, we are done!,” she exclaimed.

With reporting by Emily Marcus

