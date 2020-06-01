Amid the George Floyd protests, people are looking for as many ways to support the black community as possible. One way to do that? Shop brands created and run by people of color.

The beauty industry is filled with inspiring stories from innovative founders, especially including strong black women who have worked hard over the years to fill in the gaps of inclusivity left behind mass companies. Though there are those stories we have heard, like the iconic and legendary Madam C.J. Walker’s, there’s lots of other ones you might not know about, such as the Beauty Bakerie’s Cashmere Nicole, who is also a cancer survivor, or Taliah Waajid Natural Hair. And what better time to learn more about them?

Melissa Butler started The Lip Bar out of her kitchen when she realized there weren’t enough inclusive lines that were free of harmful ingredients. So she developed a vegan and cruelty-free highly pigmented lipstick line.

Mented Cosmetics founders and friends KJ Miller and Amanda Johnson set out to create cosmetics that compliment dark skin tones first. Because, as they so thoughtfully articulated on their website, “no one deserves to be an afterthought.”

But it’s not just impressive women making moves in the field. After struggling with acne for years, Dorion Renaud wanted to develop a line for melanin-rich skin that actually worked, so he created Buttah Skin. As he put it, finding a routine that works for your skin is empowering.

From best-sellers and new finds, keep scrolling to shop from some beloved black-owned beauty brands.

