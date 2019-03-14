It’s been nearly three years since Khloe Kardashian launched her Good American line of jeans and bodysuits for woman of all shapes and sizes. The brand has subsequently expanded to include activewear, apparel and more with an eye toward inclusivity, and now it’s back with a sizing tool that will make finding your perfect fit easier than ever.

To improve its e-commerce experience, GoodAmerican.com now features photos of products shown on 15 different fit models ranging from size 00 to 24.

“Since day one, Good American has focused on inclusivity, fit and understanding the needs of our customers,” CEO Emma Grede tells Us. “We’ve always shown products on several models on our site, but we found that even with those options, the issue of buying denim online makes it hard for women to visualize the best fit for them. We decided to create the new sizing tool because we want customers to feel truly confident with their online purchase.”

While the brand eventually hopes to have the feature rolled out across all categories, it started with denim and activewear because, let’s face it, there is nothing harder than finding the perfect pair of jeans.

“Denim is a staple piece in everyone’s closet, and we know it’s a challenge for many women to find that perfect pair of jeans that makes her feel confident and empowered,” Grede says. “By being the first brand to introduce this new sizing tool, we’re making the process of online denim shopping that much easier so women can spend their time on what truly matters. Customers can see themselves on the screen before they purchase, saving them the stress associated with finding the right fit online.”

To pioneer the tool, Good American spent a significant amount of time and resources casting women who would accurately depict the scope of its size offerings, and it hopes other retailers and clothing lines will ultimately follow suit.

“We spent one month finding models and invested a 275% increase in costs compared to our standard e-commerce shoots,” Grede says. “In the end, we wanted to do what’s best for our customers and business, and knew that the investment would be worth it for those who choose to order online. We of course hope that other brands and retailers follow in our footsteps and continue to make online shopping a stress-free process for women of all sizes.”

This isn’t the first time Good American has sought to fill a void in the market. Grede tells Us that they introduced an entirely new size in 2018 after noticing a spike in the number of size 14 and 16 items being returned.

“Last fall, we launched a size 15 as a result of the number of customer returns in sizes 14 and 16,” she explains. “As an extension of that commitment to our customers, we’re always listening on Instagram and through other channels to continue developing new ways to serve them and evolve our brand based on their feedback.”

