How the Fashion Industry Is Supporting the Black Lives Matter Movement

Making an impact. As protests continue across the nation over the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, the fashion industry is stepping up to support the Black Lives Matter movement in every way possible.

Fashion brands, designers and stylists are using their social media platform as a way to inform and empower their followers. They’re donating generous sums of money to social justice organizations, sharing educational resources, and matching donations.

Take celebrity stylist Law Roach, for example. The Chicago native took action by starting a fund with his own money to rebuild Black businesses that have been destroyed during the protests. ‘I’m asking my friends in fashion to donate as well,” he told his 552,000 instagram followers.

A Sai Ta, one of Rihanna’s favorite designers is bringing back an iconic tie-dye dress the hitmaker once wore from his Resort 2019 line. Anyone across the globe can purchase the minidress by DMing or emailing the brand. Proceeds will benefit Black Lives Matter, Solace Women’s Aid and The Voice of Domestic Workers.

Small businesses are also making a large impact. San Francisco-based womenswear brand Lisa Says Gah acknowledged that it needs “more Black-owned brands in our assortment.” To make sure that happens, it’s “putting aside $10k to purchase from Black-owned bands and designers.”

Another way brands and designers are encouraging social media-users to give back is by matching their donations made to certain organizations supporting the Black Lives Matter movement. Eckhaus Latta and Maryam Nassir Zadeh are just two of the brands who’ve announced the initiative on social media.

Keep scrolling for more on what these fashion brands, designers, stylists and more are doing to show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement.