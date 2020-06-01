Saweetie’s Quarantine and Everyday Styles Are Inspired by ‘Clueless’: Here’s Why

If you take a look at Saweetie’s recent outfits, you’ll see how the 26-year-old “My Type” songstress puts her spin on ‘90s and 2000s trends. The singer has rocked everything from belly chains, to matching velour sweatsuits, to low rise jeans and more, so when she had the chance release her At Home With Saweetie and PrettyLittleThing collection featuring throwback styles, it was a no-brainer.

The 30-piece edit includes chic matching sets, head bandanas, tie dye gloves, scarf tops, bleach hipster jeans with visible thongs and more, that all pay homage to past fashions with a current twist.

“I’m excited about this collection because I absolutely love every single piece. … It feels like modern day Clueless vibes,” Saweetie tells Stylish. “I think they’re home-friendly outfits, but you could also wear the pieces once we’re out of lockdown.”

The reason behind the collaborations’ versatility is because the “High Maintenance” singer loves to dress up no matter where she’s going — even if it’s just to sit in different areas of her home.

“There’s absolutely no difference between my everyday style and quarantine style. In the beginning of quarantine I was getting ready to go on Instagram Live and everybody was asking me, ‘Girl, where are you going?’ and I was like, ‘I’m going to my living room.’ I like being full out fabulous regardless of the circumstance,” she explains.

“Getting dressed up compared to staying in your pajamas is definitely different because it makes me feel like as if I’m going to work. … It makes a difference in my energy for the day.”

Other than looking to the movie screen for outfit inspiration, the “Icy Girl” rapper also keeps a theme in mind when picking out her look.

“Sometimes I’ll get ready as if I’m going to the beach, but I’m really just going to the kitchen. … One time I dressed up as if I was going to a dance party and that was a really cute look. I like to dress up for whatever the occasion is in my head.”

And while those occasions often include performances, red carpet appearances and more, when she’s working, Saweetie says her style has remained the same through-and-through, with some designer items added in.

“I love to mix high and low fashion. … My closet has expanded because I’m able to buy more things and purses that I wasn’t able to afford before, but I think what trips some people out is they will see Gucci shoes and they’ll assume the whole outfit is designer. There’s a misconception that because you’re wearing one designer, everything is designer,’” she says.

With her career success, Saweetie has also noted the importance of giving back to those in need. PrettyLittleThing and Saweetie will donate 100% of all profits from this campaign to Black Lives Matter. The brand will also donate $10,000 to both Sacramento Loaves & Fishes and Dress For Success.