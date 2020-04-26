Best ’90s Films to Revisit While Staying at Home: Where to Watch

Looking for something to take you back in time while lounging at home? Look no further. The ’90s included some of the biggest movies of all time — and some of them took home major awards.

Goodfellas, Martin Scorsese‘s 1990 crime drama starring Robert De Niro, Ray Liotta and Joe Pesci won five BAFTAs and was nominated for six Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director. Pesci took home the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.

Another star-studded release was Ridley Scott‘s 1991 buddy film Thelma & Louise starring Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis. The supporting cast included stars Harvey Keitel, Michael Madsen and Brad Pitt, and the movie received six Academy Award nominations and won for Best Original Screenplay. The movie is the most recent to have two actors nominated in the same category for either Best Actor or Actress.

In 1994, Quentin Tarantino released his second film, Pulp Fiction starring John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson, Bruce Willis, Tim Roth, Ving Rhames and Uma Thurman. The movie earned seven nominations at the Academy Awards and won Best Original Screenplay.

However, the list of best movies of the ’90s streaming now isn’t just about the critical acclimations. In 1993, The Sandlot was released and the cast was full of new young actors. However, it quickly became one of the most famous family sports movies of all time and is still extremely popular today.

The Mighty Ducks trilogy, released in 1992, 1994 and 1996, may not have earned Oscar love, but it still contains some of the most entertaining hockey scenes of all time. Emilio Estevez led the film as Gordon Bombay and the film skyrocketed the careers of many stars, including Joshua Jackson, Kenan Thompson and Elden Henson.

Scroll through the list of some of the best movies from the ’90s below.