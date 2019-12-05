



On Thursday, November 21, Victoria’s Secret’s parent company, L Brands, confirmed that this year’s fashion show is cancelled. Now, former VS Angel Karlie Kloss is speaking out about why the news doesn’t come as a major shock.

Kloss appeared on the Today Show on Wednesday, December 4, to chat about her role as the host of Project Runway. During the interview, hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb asked the supermodel what she felt of the Victoria’s Secret announcement.

“I think it’s a reflection of the world we live in today,” explained the 27-year-old. “And, you know, consumers demand that brands are inclusive and body positive and sustainable. And I think brands have to evolve.”

The blond beauty modeled for Victoria’s Secret from 2013 to 2015 and came back to walk in the 2017 fashion show. On the Today Show, she didn’t reveal too much about the reasons why she left, but she said, “I’m grateful for the opportunities that it provided me, but I was ready to move on.”

The Kode With Klossy founder did, however, go into more detail about why she left with British Vogue. “The reason I decided to stop working with Victoria’s Secret was I didn’t feel it was an image that was truly reflective of who I am and the kind of message I want to send to young women around the world about what it means to be beautiful.”

She continued, “I think that was a pivotal moment in me stepping into my power as a feminist, being able to make my own choices and my own narrative, whether through the companies I choose to work with, or through the image I put out to the world.”