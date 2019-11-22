



It’s over! For the first time since 1995, Victoria’s Secret won’t be sending lacy-lingerie-clad models wearing wings down the runway. On Thursday, November 21, the brand’s parent company, L Brands, confirmed that this year’s fashion show is cancelled, as Stylish first reported on July 30, 2019.

The New York Times reported that during a call with analysts, the company’s chief marketing officer and executive vice president, Stuart Burgdoerfer, was asked if the fashion show would be happening this year, as it normally airs around the holiday season. He said, “We’ll be communicating to customers, but nothing that I would say is similar in magnitude to the fashion show.”

In May, the brand revealed that the event wouldn’t be airing on television because it no longer felt like the “right fit,” but Victoria’s Secret model, Shanina Shaik, revealed even more to The Telegraph. “Unfortunately the Victoria’s Secret show won’t be happening this year,” she said. “It’s something I’m not used to because every year around this time I’m training like an Angel.”

During Thursday’s interview, Burgdoerfer suggested that rebranding is top-priority for the company. “We think it’s important to evolve the marketing of Victoria’s Secret,” he said on the call.

Last year, former chief marketing officer of L Brands, Edward Razek, told Vogue that transgender women don’t have a place in the show. He said, “Shouldn’t you have transsexuals in the show? No. No, I don’t think we should. Well, why not? Because the show is a fantasy.” Since Ed Razek’s departure from the company in August the brand has attempted to right its wrongs. In the past few months, Victoria’s Secret has hired transgender model Victoria Sampaio and plus-sized model Ali Tate-Cutler for the brand’s collaboration with Bluebella lingerie.

In an interview with E News! in September, Tate-Cutler opened up about her new gig with the controversial brand. “I feel like they are headed in the right direction and they are listening to their audience who have requested to see more women of diverse shapes and sizes,” she explained. “I think if they continue to head in that direction they will be on to a jackpot because that is reflective of what the average woman in America.”