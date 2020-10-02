Emily Ratajkowski is as hot as ever in the latest Nasty Gal campaign — and soon you can shop her looks.

On Friday, October 2, the retailer announced EmRata as the face of the fall-winter 2020 collection. Inspired by the bold looks of the ‘80s and ‘90s, the clothing items feature lots of bright colors, cutout details, sexy slits and sparkly embellishments. With sizes 0 to 20 and prices ranging between $12 and $306, there’s something for everyone. Well, that is anyone who isn’t afraid to stand out!

The exciting news comes a month after the 29-year-old teased her work on the campaign via Instagram. On August 21, the model shared a behind-the-scenes snap of herself in a sexy zebra print minidress and matching cowboy hat. However, this is just one of the many wow-worthy looks the Gone Girl actress shows off. One of our favorites has to be black blazer and pants combo that’s total boss babe vibes.

The collection will be available to shop on Wednesday, October 7, with early access for app users on October 6.

This is the second time the Inamorata founder has worked with the brand. In summer 2019, she dropped her very own collaboration with Nasty Gal, for a trendy summer line. “Nasty Gal has always been a brand that has never shied away from pushing the envelope,” Ratajkowski said in a statement at the time. “I love the whole idea of a Nasty Gal — it’s a woman who stands up for herself and what she believes in.”

Keep scrolling to see Ratajkowski slay as she models the Nasty Gal fall-winter 2020 collection.

