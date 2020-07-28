Emily Ratajkowski practically lives in a bikini and she wants others to do the same! The 29-year-old model is the founder of Inamorata, a brand that started with ultra-sexy bathing suits and has since expanded to lingerie, clothing and shapewear.

The brunette beauty launched the brand in 2017 with six swimsuit styles. Over the past three years, it’s developed a loyal following of celebs and normal people alike. Some big-name clients include Sofia Richie and Kourtney Kardashian — casual.

One of the most popular swimsuits is the Las Olas bikini. It’s made up of a triangle top featuring long straps that wrap around one’s torso and cheeky ruched bikini bottoms. Lena Dunham, SZA and Hailey Baldwin have been spotted wearing this specific style.

As much as the stars love the swimwear brand, Ratajkowski is undoubtedly the biggest face of the line. She’s always promoting new launches on her Instagram feed with videos, mirror selfies, topless pics and professionally shot campaigns.

Most recently, the Gone Girl actress unveiled the new Satin Swim collection, which consists of three new styles: the Amara, Capreria and Luciana. In an Instagram post announcing the new drop, the model said that the ‘grammable new bikinis “feature everything from Figure charms to yummy oversized satin bows.”

Obviously, a hot topic of conversation is the feminist’s insanely toned body, but exercise isn’t really her thing. In fact, she’s, well, super relatable. “I don’t have a trainer and I don’t really go to the gym,” she told the Times in 2018. I go on long walks and hikes with my girlfriends. I’m just not a crazy fitness person. I’m definitely an outlier in the industry.”

So what are you waiting for? Keep scrolling to see some of your favorite stars looking hot in EmRata’s Inamorata swimwear.

