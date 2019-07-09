Are EmRata’s abs even for real? Sure, every once in awhile, a celebrity becomes synonymous with a certain physical attribute: JLo and her butt; Gabrielle Union and her dimples; Michelle Obama and her arms; Cara Delevingne and her eyebrows. But Emily Ratajkowski and her insanely flat, muscular and toned six-pack — make that 10-pack — have quickly taken over the top spot in Hollywood.

While the model does exercise, she’s admitted she doesn’t work that hard for her ripped physique, especially considering her nearly impossible-to-get “ab crack.” And, in fact, the self-declared feminist is a proponent of body confidence for all. As she told Us Weekly in July 2018, her best trick for getting a beach body is rather simple: “You have a body, and you’re on a beach — that’s my tip,” she said. And for her boldness in baring her own stomach and legs and the message of empowerment she shares, we salute her.

