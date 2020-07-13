Think modeling is easy? Well, Bella Hadid’s latest campaign for Calvin Klein Swim might make you rethink that! The 23-year-old shared pics from the epic photo shoot and many of the stunning pics were snapped underwater.

The Washington, D.C., native took to the ‘gram on Sunday, July 12, to post four of those breathtaking images. In the pics, Hadid expertly models the swimwear while unable to breathe under the water’s surface. She served up mermaid vibes in a variety of bold bikinis and one-pieces, consequently proving that she can work it in, quite literally, any environment.

“New @calvinklein Swimwear campaign💙,” she captioned the photo series. “Heaven to be able to work in the water .. Shot by @charlottemwales styled by @clare_byrne . I love this team so much it hurts. Grateful 🙏🏽.”

Gigi Hadid’s younger sister gave her 31.6 million Instagram followers a look at what went on behind-the-scenes at the shoot, too. She shared a second photo series from set to show fans the pool that she modeled in and the intense photo equipment required to bring the team’s vision to life.

“This was shot Pre-Covid 🤎 … almost a year ago 🤎,” the supermodel captioned the photos, reflecting on life before the coronavirus pandemic.

One of the pics is of Hadid’s water bottle and goggles from set. Clearly, the photo shoot doubled as a swimming workout, but Bella loved it nonetheless.

Celebs and fellow models flocked to the comments section to celebrate the campaign. “Oh yes, water is her second home 🧜🏻‍♀️,” Winnie Harlow commented. Bella’s mom, Yolanda, wrote, “Loooove,” and Gigi said, “Love :).”

Keep scrolling to see all of the behind-the-scenes pics from Hadid’s epic underwater photo shoot!

