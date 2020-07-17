Listen to 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' Cover Model Olivia Culpo Tell Us How to Look Hot in a Bikini

We are all about that hair — and makeup too! Here at Stylish, we’ve never seen a hairstyle or makeup trend we couldn’t talk about for days on end, so we started a podcast to dish on all the latest beauty news — from hits and misses on the red carpet to celebrity hair and makeup gurus’ dos and don’ts. Each week, Us Weekly executive editor of beauty and style Gwen Flamberg talks with some of the best in the biz about what’s new in hair, makeup and style in our Get Tressed With Us podcast. Listen above!

This week, Gwen and senior reporter Travis Cronin welcome supermodel Olivia Culpo, who just happens to be one of the three gorgeous women to grace the just-dropped cover of the 2020 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. The 28-year-old stunner knows a thing or two about beauty. After winning a pageant in her native Rhode Island, she went on to nab the Miss U.S.A. title and was then crowned Miss Universe in 2012. Since then, she’s become a major model with The Society agency, mega-influencer and actress. And now she’s sharing all of her swimsuit styling secrets with Us. If you’re into looking good on the beach — you are not going to want to miss this episode!

Her fave accessory for summer? A gorgeous pair of sunnies, naturally. Culpo just designed a capsule collection of shades for Prive Revaux and they are anything but ordinary! Six chic styles are named after iconic women, including The Audrey, a cat-eye shape named for Audrey Hepburn which will give you Roman Holiday vibes, The Jackie, an oversized pair reminiscent of Jackie Kennedy Onassis, and The Jane, named for French style icon Jane Birkin. (The Jane also come in a blue-light version meant to protect the eyes of those in front of a computer all day.) And the genius doesn’t stop at the design (which Culpo tells Us she is involved in from start to finish!) For every pair of Prive Revaux x Olivia Culpo sold, the brand will donate a pair to RestoringVision, which in turn will distribute the glasses to underserved communities.

But Culpo’s love of accessorizing goes way beyond the obvious. She has also been known to rock fabulous jewelry with her swimwear. Listen as she tells Us why and how to maximize your features to create your most flattering look in a bikini or one piece, like the one she wears on the cover of Sports Illustrated. Her favorite piece to wear with a bikini is a body chain, and you are going to want to hear the hilarious reason why she relies on Jacquie Aiche body chains (even though they might set her back, oh, $13,000!)

Heading to the beach or a pool party this weekend? Well, you are going to want to get Culpo’s tips for how to pose in a swimsuit when you’re taking selfies. She’s got some quick tricks that can make anyone find their perfect angle — and she lets Us in on her failsafe pose. Check out the full episode above!

For more of the week’s beauty and style news — including the expert makeup tip we can’t stop using during the pandemic — make sure to listen to the full podcast and subscribe!