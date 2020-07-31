We are all about that hair — and makeup too! Here at Stylish, we’ve never seen a hairstyle or makeup trend we couldn’t talk about for days on end, so we started a podcast to dish on all the latest beauty news — from hits and misses on the red carpet to celebrity hair and makeup gurus’ dos and don’ts. Each week, Us Weekly executive editor of beauty and style Gwen Flamberg talks with some of the best in the biz about what’s new in hair, makeup and style in our Get Tressed With Us podcast. Listen above!

This week, Gwen and senior reporter Travis Cronin welcome tanner-to-the-stars Sophie Evans to share her pro tips and tricks for getting a believable tan that lasts a mega-long time. The pro has perfected the bronzed glow of young Hollywood’s finest, including songstress Halsey, supermodel Bella Hadid and Oscar-nominated actress Margot Robbie. But it’s not just the millennial set she’s worked her magic on! Evans has long perfected the golden hues of celeb icons including Victoria Beckham, Geri Halliwell and — wait for it — Kate Moss. She’s even worked with a member of the royal family who shall remain nameless.

But the tips don’t stop at the body. Evans also shares her quick tips for using tanner to contour your face, a process known as “tantouring” so you can wake up looking gorgeous and never have to wear makeup at the beach or pool. In fact, the pro tells Us she puts this trick to use on swimsuit shoots when frolicking in the water can make supermodels’ foundation fade.

If you’ve ever wondered when the best time of day to tan is, the most foolproof format to try and the failsafe way to fix a splotch of color and other mistakes, listen the full podcast and get the scoop! The pro explains how St. Tropez’s new tanning waters deliver perfectly even results and are absolutely clear (read: they won’t stain your sheets!) She also shares what not to do while tanning, including the one product you must absolutely never use pre-tanning. Listen to the episode, and find out this hyper-important tip!

And the best part? Evans dishes some wild insider info, including exactly which celebrities have tanning rooms in their homes!

For more of the week’s beauty and style news — including the expert makeup tips we can’t stop using during the pandemic — make sure to listen to the full podcast and subscribe!