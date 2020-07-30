Kristen Bell looks fabulous in full glam, but she looks equally as stunning makeup-free. With perfectly plump, radiant skin and naturally shapely brows, the 40-year-old mom of two undeniably was blessed with great genes.

But in addition to some stellar genetics, the Veronica Mars star is also diligent about taking care of her skin, which helps her look ageless! She loves to mask with hubby Dax Shepard, applies SPF like it’s her job (she’s obsessed with this one) and has been known to moisturize with the celeb-loved Crème De La Mer.

So that should give you a better idea of why the Michigan native’s skin always looks so damn good in her makeup-free selfies. One of her latest au naturel snaps was in honor of her 40th birthday on July 18, 2020. “Goodmorning 40! 💜💜💜,” she captioned the Instagram pic before adding a relatable hashtag: “#stillusingpimplecream.”

And that’s not the first time the Frozen star celebrated her big day with a bare-faced photo. In 2018, she posted a selfie rocking an interesting hairdo in bed while holding a breakfast sandwich. She captioned the Instagram pic: “Today I woke up to breakfast in bed, immediately was given a side pony, and handed this beautiful birthday note. THIS is the good place!!!”

In addition to being transparent about her I-just-woke-up-like-this moments, she’s also open and honest about what she looks like before the red carpet. In September 2016, Bell posted a selfie covered in different types of masks (undereye patches, a lip mask, etc) to show her fans what she looks like before getting all glammed up.

Keep scrolling to check out some of Bell’s most iconic makeup-free moments over the years!