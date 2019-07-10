Kristen Bell Loves This SPF Setting Mist That Won’t Disturb Your Makeup





Everyone’s always telling us that we need to reapply our sunscreen throughout the day, but no one is telling us just how exactly that’s supposed to work. If we have a full face of makeup on, are we supposed to just slather a glob of sunscreen on top of it, ruining our entire look? Yeah, that’s not going to work.

That’s why the Supergoop! Defense Refresh Setting Mist exists. This SPF 50 bottle is a face mist, setting spray and sunscreen all in one. With it, we can not only set our makeup in the morning, but we can reach for it throughout the day if we need a refreshing pick-me-up or an SPF reapplication that won’t leave us looking like sad clowns. The Good Place star Kristen Bell is a huge fan of this mist, and there are so many reasons why we should be too!

The ageless Bell’s makeup artist, Simone Siegl, recently told Refinery29 all about the actress’ favorite beauty products, saying that she absolutely “loves” this mist. “She keeps it in her purse, and she sprays it all over her face, chest, and neck when she’s out and about,” Siegl explained. Good thing it comes in a petite travel size so we can do the same, even if we’re just carrying around a mini crossbody!

Happy shoppers are so relieved to have “finally” discovered “an easy way to reapply sunscreen over makeup.” They love the “velvety, non-greasy” formula and say it “smells fantastic” as a bonus. They’re obviously showing all of their friends, but the only problem with that is that now their friends can’t stop asking to borrow it!

This broad-spectrum SPF mist is water resistant and sweat resistant, making it a go-to for beach and pool trips, or maybe our morning jog. It claims to help absorb oils throughout the day, too, leaving us with a natural finish that’s not so dewy that we look oddly shiny, but not so matte that we look like a cracking clay sculpture!

This weightless setting spray is infused with peppermint oil, which we may find will help balance our skin and unclog our pores so they can breathe. It’s also infused with rosemary oil, which is antioxidant-rich and full of minerals that may help protect against free radical damage, keeping us forever youthful! These oils give the formula a refreshing, natural scent that’s a nice pick-me-up that “isn’t overbearing!”

To use this spray, we always need to start by shaking it up. The “super” shaking balls inside will help to mix the bi-phase formula for even distribution of ingredients. When ready, close your eyes and tuck in your lips. Spray 7 to 10 times in a circle around the face, holding the bottle about 8 to 10 inches away. After a few seconds, you’ll be all set — and look at that — no white cast! Remember to reapply throughout the day!

Two sizes of this spray are currently available in the limited-edition floral print bottle from Supergoop!’s collaboration with Rebecca Taylor, so make sure to grab one of those if you’re a fan, though every version of the bottle is adorable. Maybe we should get one of every size just to be safe!

