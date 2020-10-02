We are all about that hair — and makeup too! Here at Stylish, we’ve never seen a hairstyle or makeup trend we couldn’t talk about for days on end, so we started a podcast to dish on all the latest beauty news — from hits and misses on the red carpet to celebrity hair and makeup gurus’ dos and don’ts. Each week, Us Weekly executive editor of beauty and style Gwen Flamberg talks with some of the best in the biz about what’s new in hair, makeup and style in our Get Tressed With Us podcast. Listen above!

This week, Gwen and senior reporter Travis Cronin welcome manicurist to the stars Deborah Lippmann, who just happens to tend to the nails of Hollywood’s A-list, including Dakota Johnson, Jennifer Garner, Lupita Nyong’o, Renee Zellweger and Mariah Carey, just to name a few. Deb dishes her tips for everything from perfecting a DIY mani (and pedi!) to the hottest nail shades of the season and even an easy nail art hack for Halloween!

Lippmann, who has an eponymous nail polish line tells Us the exact hues to use to look on trend for fall. Need a hint? She’s feeling berries, taupes and a certain shade that’s all the rage in fashion right now. Listen to the full episode and get the scoop!

Since we’re still in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, Lippmann shares her pro tips for how to perfect a DIY mani at home. If you’ve ever wondered how you can fix pesky ragged cuticles without hitting the salon, you’re not going to want to miss the podcast! She also spills the nail shape that we’re going to be seeing through the season and it is a major departure from the ladylike almond we’ve grown accustomed to!

And since everyone loves nail art, the pro tells Us the quickest and easiest way to do a design on your own at home, including for Halloween, when we want to do a cool effect for the holiday!

But it’s not all about DIY. If you’re ready to return to the nail salon, the guru fills Us in on the surprising tip that will ensure you have a healthy and stress-free service. Check out the episode and get the scoop!

We couldn’t have Lippman on and not have her dish some of her wildest experiences as a glam squad pro, and her stories do not disappoint! Just wait until you hear what George Clooney did that made her swoon!

For more of the week’s beauty and style news — including Gwen and Travis’ Five Fave favorite skin, makeup and nail products of the week — make sure to listen to the full podcast and subscribe!