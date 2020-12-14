We are all about that hair — and makeup too! Here at Stylish, we’ve never seen a hairstyle or makeup trend we couldn’t talk about for days on end, so we started a podcast to dish on all the latest beauty news — from hits and misses on the red carpet to celebrity hair and makeup gurus’ dos and don’ts. Each week, Us Weekly executive editor of beauty and style Gwen Flamberg talks with some of the best in the biz about what’s new in hair, makeup and style in our Get Tressed With Us podcast. Listen above!

This week, Gwen and senior reporter Travis Cronin welcome journalist, influencer and Real Housewives of New York alum Carole Radziwill to share her thoughts on the state of beauty in 2020 and how reality television and social media apps like Instagram have influenced our perceptions.

The New York native, 57, reveals that when she started on RHONY, Instagram had just launched and the reality stars only used hair and makeup artist for confessional interviews. As the seasons went on, the cast members’ reliance on glam grew and Radziwill shares exactly which of her fellow housewives weaponized new haircuts and other beauty moments. If you’re a RHONY fan, you are not going to want to miss this episode!

As a former journalist columnist for Glamour magazine when she’d take A-list Hollywood celebrities to lunch, Radziwill was confident in doing her own hair and makeup. While she admits to being pretty low maintenance, she’s also perfected some beauty hacks that she shares with Us.

Wondering how the ageless beauty maintains her glowing skin? Radziwill lets Us in on her complexion perfecting routine including the one product that makes all the difference! Listen to the episode and get the scoop! She’s also been loving the essence by Royal Fern and indulges in 111 Skin sheet masks. And, of course, she always, always, always wears sunscreen (and swears by Skinceuticals for its skintone-perfecting tint!)

Since we’re working from home, we had to ask the chic Manhattanite what she wears to feel comfy but look like a boss and she lets Us in on the pieces we’re adding to cart ASAP!

And of course, we couldn’t let her go without chatting about the pop culture phenomenon of the moment, HBO’s The Undoing. Radziwill helps Us break down the hair, style (those coats!) and apartment porn of the thriller. Check out the full episode above to hear what we really thought about Nicole Kidman’s hair!

For more of the week’s beauty and style news — including Gwen and Travis’ Five Fave favorite skin, makeup and nail products of the week — make sure to listen to the episode and subscribe!