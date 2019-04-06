Carole Radziwill Wears This Fragrance on All Her Dates

When getting ready for a date night, Carole Radziwill adds a touch of sexiness to her look from head-to-toe. The former Real Housewives of New York star sat down with Stylish on Tuesday, April 2, while celebrating the launch of Goutal Paris’ Étoile d’une Nuit Eau de Parfum Spray at Bergdorf Goodman and promoting her book, The Widow’s Guide to Sex and Dating.

The 55-year-old was married to Anthony Radziwill, a Swiss-born American television executive and filmmaker and the nephew of former First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy before he passed away in 1999, and later dated Adam Kenworthy while on the hit reality show.

Since their breakup, Radziwill has been getting back in the dating scene and divulged her best tips for making a lasting impression.

“On a first date you have to be casual,” she said. “You have to be in jeans, a high heel and a great, sexy, but not overly sexy top. Guys love a girl in jeans, so come and roll up in your jeans so it doesn’t look like you’ve overthought the date and almost looks like you don’t give a s–t.”

As for her glam look? The same vibe applies. “Keep it low-key and effortless. Focus on good skin and a good lash,” she continued. To maintain her flawless complexion, Radziwill relies on cleansing her face and moisturizer. “I am one of those girls that since the age of 17 never went to bed with my makeup on. I would come home at 4 in the morning and I would always take my makeup off and moisturize.”

Once she’s taken care of her skin, it’s onto her fabulous figure. Radzivill never leaves the house without some Buta Body Oil. “It’s gorgeous and I slather it all over my body. If I could tell young girls anything, it would be to start using body oil and to put it all over your legs and elbows.”

After she’s rubbed her body oil on, Radzvill gives herself a spritz of Goutal Paris’ Étoile d’une Nuit Eau de Parfum Spray. “It’s a great date night fragrance and it smells so good. You have to lean in a little closer to have your date smell it and that’s the key.”

If you stick to her rules, you’re bound to lock a third date in and she suggests you switch up your look a bit at that point. “By the third date you go out to dinner, so you should wear a sexy dress. I’ve heard that the third date is do or die, so if I want to seal the deal, I would wear something that has a conservative look in the front and that’s open in the back,” she revealed. “You get up and go to the bathroom and your date is like, ‘Oh! You look good coming and you look good going!'”

But one thing she never does is try too hard. “I always like to be understated. …I don’t like to overdress for men. They’re not worth it, but for my girlfriends, yes.”

