We are all about that hair — and makeup too! Here at Stylish, we’ve never seen a hairstyle or makeup trend we couldn’t talk about for days on end, so we started a podcast to dish on all the latest beauty news — from hits and misses on the red carpet to celebrity hair and makeup gurus’ dos and don’ts. Each week, Us Weekly executive editor of beauty and style Gwen Flamberg talks with some of the best in the biz about what’s new in hair, makeup and style in our Get Tressed With Us podcast. Listen above!

This week, Gwen and senior reporter Travis Cronin welcome the hosts of the wildly popular Fat Mascara podcast, Jessica Matlin and Jennifer Goldstein Sullivan, to chat holiday beauty gifts and more!

The duo is known for their vast knowledge of beauty and how it affects our everyday lives. Just in time for the holidays, they’re sharing their ideas and inspo for how to wow the most discerning VIPs on your list. Listen to the episode and hear their unique picks for affordable beauty boosts that pack a powerful punch. We’ll give you a little hint on Jenn’s fave — it’s from Ulta! If you’re looking for some last-minute gifts to give, you’re not going to want to miss this episode!

Speaking of discerning, we kick the episode off with a little aspiration, detailing the most extravagant things celebrities have ever gifted… and you simply won’t believe your ears! Find out the wild $750,000 token of gratitude Kim Kardashian gave Kanye West after they’d only been dating for 3 months. We also share the sweet (in every way) item Kelly Rowland gave Beyoncé to celebrate the birth of Blue Ivy. And the, um, most expensive one-of-these that David Beckham bestowed upon wife Victoria! Listen in and get the scoop!

For more of the week’s beauty and style news — including Gwen and Travis’ Five Fave favorite skin, makeup and nail products of the week — make sure to listen to the episode and subscribe!