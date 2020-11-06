We are all about that hair — and makeup too! Here at Stylish, we’ve never seen a hairstyle or makeup trend we couldn’t talk about for days on end, so we started a podcast to dish on all the latest beauty news — from hits and misses on the red carpet to celebrity hair and makeup gurus’ dos and don’ts. Each week, Us Weekly executive editor of beauty and style Gwen Flamberg talks with some of the best in the biz about what’s new in hair, makeup and style in our Get Tressed With Us podcast. Listen above!

This week, Gwen and senior reporter Travis Cronin welcome perfume creator and head of the Kilian Paris brand Kilian Hennessy. Known to make the sexiest scents on the planet beloved by celebs including Rihanna (who reportedly wears his fragrance Love, Don’t Be Shy), Hennessy gives Us the lowdown on his unique take on the power of fragrance, believing it to be one’s armor and meant to set a vibe rather than invoke a particular aroma.

Hennessey’s latest collection, called The Liquors, are inspired by complex cocktails and are meant to be imbibed by the senses. As the eighth generation of the Hennessy Cognac family, he has a unique take on the intoxicating aura of enjoying a bespoke cocktail with friends. Of the two scents in the just-launched line, one, Angels’ Share, is inspired by a cognac blend, and even naturally looks like the potion itself. Listen to the episode to hear how this happy accident came about!

The second scent is inspired by Hendricks gin and marries the aromas of juniper berries, cucumber and, of course, the sexiest fresh flower of all — roses. Roses on Ice also has an interesting backstory, and it is as romantic as one could imagine!

Roses On Ice by KilianWith the holidays rapidly approaching, Hennessy shares how to make your festive moments sensual using fragrance. And shares some fun tips for tapping you’re your own powers of seduction. This is a fun episode, guys — listen to the full podcast at the link above!

For more of the week’s beauty and style news — including Gwen and Travis’ Five Fave favorite skin, makeup and nail products of the week — make sure to listen to the episode and subscribe!