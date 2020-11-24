We are all about that hair — and makeup too! Here at Stylish, we’ve never seen a hairstyle or makeup trend we couldn’t talk about for days on end, so we started a podcast to dish on all the latest beauty news — from hits and misses on the red carpet to celebrity hair and makeup gurus’ dos and don’ts. Each week, Us Weekly executive editor of beauty and style Gwen Flamberg talks with some of the best in the biz about what’s new in hair, makeup and style in our Get Tressed With Us podcast. Listen above!

This week, Gwen and senior reporter Travis Cronin welcome beauty and style mega-influencer Camila Coelho. The Brazilian native, who just happens to have almost nine million followers on Instagram, knows a thing or two about how to achieve an effortlessly beautiful look. Plus, she’s just a delight to chat with — her warmth and down-to-earth kindness comes through the recording!

Coelho recently launched a beauty brand called Elaluz (which means ‘she is light’ in Portuguese) and not only are the products next-level, the formulas are clean — a perfect combination! The 32-year-old model shares her inspiration behind the line and also lets Us in on her can’t-live-without picks (hint: we’re ordering this lip and cheek stain stat!) Listen to the episode to hear her tell Us why her products are different and the ones you’ll definitely want to create your holiday makeup look!

Speaking of holiday makeup, the stunner shares her hack for a foolproof festive face, including the exact shade of lipstick you should wear with winged liner. If you, like Us!, aren’t sure how to perfect that cat-eye, no worries! Coelho shares her super easy hack for getting perfectly even cat-eyes every time!

Wondering what to wear to all of your zoom holiday parties? Well, Coelho chooses the easiest, universally flattering pieces to rock from her Revolve collection. We’re adding the oversize tuxedo blazer to cart right now! Listen to the full episode and get the scoop on the styles you’ll want to dress to impress all through party season! And if you’re wondering how show those looks off, the youtube star spills her tricks for getting the perfect selfie every time!

And if you, like Us, think Coelho looks abs-solutely fabulous in her crop tops, you’ll want to hear her share her secrets for the sculpted abs! Not only does she share the one fitness move that’s made all the difference, she lets Us in on the bronzing and beauty hacks she relies on to make her six-pack pop! This is a fun episode, guys — listen to the full podcast at the link above!

For more of the week’s beauty and style news — including Gwen and Travis’ Five Fave favorite skin, makeup and nail products of the week — make sure to listen to the episode and subscribe!