We are all about that hair — and makeup too! Here at Stylish, we’ve never seen a hairstyle or makeup trend we couldn’t talk about for days on end, so we started a podcast to dish on all the latest beauty news — from hits and misses on the red carpet to celebrity hair and makeup gurus’ dos and don’ts. Each week, Us Weekly executive editor of beauty and style Gwen Flamberg talks with some of the best in the biz about what’s new in hair, makeup and style in our Get Tressed With Us podcast. Listen above!

This week, Gwen and senior reporter Travis Cronin welcome actor William Abadie, who plays Antoine on Netflix’s wildly popular show Emily in Paris. The series follows Midwesterner Emily Cooper (brought to life by the adorable Lily Collins) as she navigates life and love in the City of Lights after being transferred by her marketing firm to give the Parisian office an American point of view. There, she uses Instagram to amplify product campaigns — and her decidedly over-the-top style. Along the way, she meets many Frenchmen, including the sexy perfumer, Antoine Lambert, played by Abadie. The star gives Us the inside scoop on what it was really like on set, why he thinks viewers love to hate Emily’s on-screen hair and what French women would really think of a character like Emily IRL.

For even greater clarity, we were also joined by power publicist Marie-Laure Fournier, the quintessential French woman who has been living in New York City for 20 years. Fournier hilariously gives Us her take on the fashion mistakes Emily makes (hint: Parisian women are much more apt to wear sneakers rather than heels on those narrow, cobblestone streets!), why a French woman would never have Emily’s perfectly-coiffed waves and the one beauty moment the show’s creators absolutely got right. If you’re a fan of Emily in Paris (as we are!), you are not going to want to miss this episode!

Since Abadie plays a suave perfume giant on the show, we had to ask him how French women and American women’s attitudes towards fragrance differ. His answer is fascinating, and if you’re interested in channeling that je na sais quoi of French icons like Jane Birkin and Brigitte Bardot, you must get the scoop! Fournier also shares her number one tip for how any woman can get a piece of that coveted French Girl magic.

Of course, we couldn’t let Abadie go without telling Us his personal beauty musts (including Leonor Greyl shampoo for that fabulous head of hair!) and shedding some light on the truth behind the stereotypes in the show — and he spills the secrets of those real life Antoines that we’ve all met, including how a French man would gift his wife vs. his mistress. Listen to the full episode and get the scoop!

For more of the week’s beauty and style news — including Gwen and Travis’ Five Fave favorite skin, makeup and nail products of the week — make sure to listen to the full podcast and subscribe!