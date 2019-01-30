Fashion changes but style is forever and comes from within. But that doesn’t mean we can’t be inspired by others. When it comes to developing our own signature style, we can’t help but be influenced, especially by so many influencers.

Instagram is like our very own style staycation, where we can transport country-to-country with a click of a button. We can literally travel abroad — without ever actually going anywhere — and learn how to dress like a cool French girl. And if we wanted to channel this laid back style, we found a shirt that is effortlessly French chic.

See it: Check out the 1. STATE Off-the-Shoulder Sheer Chiffon Blouse (originally $79) now $48 available at Nordstrom! We also found a lookalike at Saks off 5th! Check out the Cinq à Sept Fleur Silk Tiered Cold Shoulder Top (originally $385) now starting at $60 at Saks off 5th!

This Off-the-Shoulder Sheer Chiffon blouse is the perfect piece that gives just enough shoulder and skin, without getting carried away.

The chiffon blouse features exposed shoulders that are lovely and ladylike. This top is ideal for shoppers looking to straddle the line with a universal, day-to-night piece. The shoulders are appropriate enough to wear to work during the day and eye-catching enough to transition into the after hours. The slender straps accentuate a delicate feel that we can’t help but love. Even more beyond? The subtle sheer chiffon material.

French girls are all about the delicate details while maintaining that effortless vibe, and that’s exactly what this blouse does! The back keyhole features a button-loop closure which is the most perfect hidden feature! The halter-style neck and sheer base make it flirty, fun and fabulous.

Shoppers looking for a real trifecta? Look no further. The chiffon blouse is available in the following three colors which includes shades such as cloud, pink taffeta and rich black.

The rich black is, of course, the most versatile as it can literally go with everything. The options are endless. Another shade that offers such range? Cloud, which is a dreamy off-white hue. Our minds are already planning to tuck this blouse into a high-waisted trouser for a heavenly look!

By far our favorite option? The pink taffeta which is a subtle-and-soft, rose-pink. We can’t help but think of how feminine it would look paired with a skirt. Or edged up a bit with some leather pants. Regardless, we are truly smitten!

Shoppers who like this top but want a little bit of delicate glam, we’ve found a similar piece that checks all the same boxes!

The Cinq à Sept Fleur Silk Tiered Cold-Shoulder Top is perfectly French. Cinq à Sept is a fan-favorite brand that was actually inspired for the girl-on-the-go looking to take the work appropriate outfit into the after hours. (Literally, the brand name roughly translates to the time between 5 and 7 P.M. when we shift from office to cocktails.) That’s exactly how we plan to wear this top, too.

The scalloped lace details feature shoulder cutouts which are absolutely stunning. Shoppers will look oh-so-feminine! The three-tiered hem is even more striking because it adds movement. This flowy ensemble has us flowing away, already!

It’s safe to say fashion-lovers will be anything-but-basic in this black cold-shoulder top. We can’t help but think of the absolutely endless options when styling this piece. For an extreme, edgy look, pair with high-waisted leather shorts and booties.

What would be even more amazing? Tucking this top into an ankle-length skirt. It will give the illusion of a tiered-maxi dress. Think about a two-for-one piece. No one would even know it was the same shirt if it was worn the next day! This stylish staple is literally a gift that keeps on giving. Talk about a two-for-one!

Above all, we can’t help but love the pullover style. Unlike other delicate tops that are impossible to get on, this stylish staple is easy! Simply throw on and dash out of the office for drinks. Amazing!

It’s safe to say either top will have shoppers executing French girl fashion flawlessly — and even better, in seconds! But don’t just take our word, take the reviewers, and say bonjour to the cutest, most versatile tops that can ever be purchased!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly's Shop With Us team.



The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article.

