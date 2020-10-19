‘Emily in Paris’ Creator Darren Star Hints at Possibility of Season 2

Is Emily returning to Paris? Possibly! Creator Darren Star opened up about the possibility of a second season of Netflix’s Emily in Paris, the half-hour drama that follows Lily Collins‘ Emily, a marketer from Chicago sent to Paris to integrate the American way of doing business into the firm.

“I don’t know about season 2 yet, but I think Emily has some surprising tough choices,” Star, 59, told E! News in an interview posted on Monday, October 19. “The show’s so much about the culture undermining her expectations of how things are and how things seem. And everything will not be as it seems. It’s always about challenging her American worldview. We certainly have a lot of forks in the road and a lot of places to go.”

The Sex and the City creator also recently hinted at a second season to TVLine, when talking about the ending — in which Cami (Camille Razat) texts Emily about her then-ex Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) staying in Paris and wants to meet up (not knowing that Emily has already hooked up with the chef).

“Nothing is sort of exactly as it seems to [Emily], and I think a lot of her ideas about life are constantly tested,” he said. “And they will be next season, as well.”

Collins, for her part, has also been open about her hopes for a second season — and knows that there are many other places her character could go.

“There’s so much that [season 1] leaves you hanging with. Emily has had to kind of pivot so many times in this experience already that I think she’s ready and able to kind of just go with it and see what happens,” the actress, 31, told Harper’s Bazaar earlier this month. “But I kind of love that Emily’s going into all these new situations just open-minded, and she’s not judging it, and she’s not judging herself. But it’s tough, because she really doesn’t know anyone, and she wants to embrace friends and have these experiences. It’s complicated. I don’t envy her situation.”

As for what she’d like to see, she hopes Emily and her best friend, Mindy (Ashley Park), could do some more traveling.

“At some point, I was joking with Darren and said, ‘Couldn’t they just, like, hop on the Eurostar and, like, have a British excursion?’ I think it could be Emily going to all these different places,” the England native added. “It’s Emily in … and then insert the city. She could just take the train and go all over Europe, and Mindy and her could go together. I think that there’s so much personality that we can dive into more in the second season if we get to go.”

Season 1 of Emily in Paris is streaming now on Netflix.