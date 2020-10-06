Who isn’t currently obsessing over Emily in Paris? The Netflix show starring Lily Collins debuted over the weekend, quickly becoming the number one show for the streaming service.

While the dreamy landscape and super chic fashion have Us longing for a trip to Paris, we’re tiding ourselves over by chatting with William Abadie, who plays one of Emily’s clients, the super sexy perfumer Antoine Lambert.

The French star spoke exclusively with Us about fragrance, revealing the difference between French and American’s attitudes towards perfume.

“Fragrances are an integral part of a French woman’s outfit, it’s the final intimate dab of confidence before she walks out of the door,” he says. “I’ll speak from experience and say that for French women, it’s essential. And that for American women it might be more of an occasional wear.”

Abadie even says a French man would give his mistress a different scent than his wife. “I would imagine for the mistress’ fragrance to be more ‘coquine’ as Sylvie would call it — richer, a more seductive scent perhaps with notes of amber.” For the wife, though, a “fresher, sweeter, warmer scent” would be more appropriate. “Perhaps with notes of peonies and vanilla.”

Emily, as an American in Paris, would obviously pick up on the necessity of fragrance, wearing different scents for different occasions, opines the actor. For an important work meeting, he thinks Emily would favor Daisy Love by Marc Jacobs. But when it comes to date night, he says she’d probably opt for Valentino’s Donna Born In Roma Eau de Parfum.

So what does Abadie prefer in his real, day-to-day life as a French actor? “I personally enjoy something more spicy and or woody,” he says, noting that he wears Krigler Monsieur Dada 18.

