



We are all about that hair — and makeup too! Here at Stylish, we’ve never seen a hairstyle or makeup trend we couldn’t talk about for days on end, so we started a podcast to dish on all the latest beauty news — from hits and misses on the red carpet to celebrity hair and makeup gurus’ dos and don’ts. Each week, Us Weekly executive editor of beauty and style Gwen Flamberg talks with some of the best in the biz about what’s new in hair, makeup and style in our Get Tressed With Us podcast. Listen above!

This week, Gwen and Us Weekly senior reporter Travis Cronan welcomed perfumer Francis Kurkdjian to spill the story on creating an olfactory experience for the play Opening Night, starring French actress and icon Isabelle Adjani. The play, directed by Cyril Teste, runs from September 12-14 at New York City’s French Institute Alliance Francaise. The perfumer tells Us how the fragrance, which was used to heighten the tension during certain scenes, was pumped into the room (it’s fascinating!) and how the unique scent is now Adjani’s signature!

While scenting a play is a totally new concept, Kurkdjian is no stranger to creating objects with beautiful aromas. He has created scented leather accessories including card cases. Next up: the master plans to scent Christmas trees — as the holiday must is now often treated for longevity and thus unscented. (Mind blown!)

But the chat doesn’t end there! Kurkdjian also shared how he creates bespoke fragrances for clients (including “very well known people on the west coast” and global royalty) which can take up to several months and cost a small fortune. Depending on materials used, custom perfumes start at $15,000 and can go up to, well, the sky’s the limit! Kurkdjian explained that some raw materials for fragrances can be extraordinarily pricey — you’ll never believe what iris costs versus, say, lemon! Listen to the episode and get the scoop!

For more of the week’s beauty and style news — including the super popular place that Kurkdjian dreams of scenting, and we’re asking your help, dear listener, in helping him achieve this goal! — make sure to listen to the full podcast above and subscribe!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!