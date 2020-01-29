Bursting into the beauty business! Vlogger Tana Mongeau, 21, launched her first perfume on Sunday, January 25. The fragrance has since sold out (in 76 minutes to be exact) but the people of the Internet have preemptive opinions.

Best of Beauty: These Are the Top Hair, Makeup and Skincare Products of 2020 … So Far

“I grew up poor as f–k, so I was always stealing or trying to find money to buy very cheap perfume,” said the YouTuber in a commercial for the scent. “My favorite cheap perfumes were the quintessential like Target, Walgreens, Walmart, French vanilla scents, like $5 bottles, or free when you steal it — just like, hooker scents.”

She continued, “When I first moved to L.A., the first girl I ever dated, one day I was like you smell so good, what perfume do you wear? And she pulled it out of her bag and it’s the — I kid you not — $5 Walmart perfume.”

The Best Celebrity Beach Bodies of 2020: Stars Lookin’ Fabulous in Trendy Bikinis and Swimsuits

Tana by Tana perfume is housed in a clear, skull-shaped bottle and costs $48. As Mongeau described in an Instagram post on the day of the launch, the scent contains top notes of Tahitian vanilla with a base of citrus and subtle notes of argan oils. “Get ready to be drenched in luxury,” she wrote.

The fragrance hasn’t officially landed in the hands of customers just yet, but people already have strong feelings on social media. Some are excited for an elevated take on the nostalgic and cheap drugstore staple, but others have a problem with that concept.

There are those who think the price tag is too steep, seeing that it’s technically inspired by a low-priced scent. “I wish Tana was inspired by the price of Walmart’s perfume as well,” wrote one person on Twitter.

Others think it strongly resembles perfume sold at Hot Topic. “All that money and the best Tana Mongeau could do was rip off a 5 dollar hot topic perfume bottle and call it Tana by Tana, the creative bankruptcy of big name Youtubers never ceases to amaze me.”

Some fans are excited to relive the scent of their glory days. “The fact that Tana said her new perfume smell was inspired by that knock off, french vanilla Walmart shit we used to wear in middle school makes me want to order it because…. I miss that smell,” a customer said.

Mongeau thinks it’s the perfect fragrance to help you “get laid, or get that job, or get someone back, or need a Valentine’s Day gift for your main bitch/side bitch/single self.” It’s unavailable at the moment, but the brand suggests checking back frequently for updates.

The news of this fragrance launch comes after the social media superstar announced her “break” from Jake Paul after getting married in July.

On January 2, she shared a selfie of the two of them and wrote, “OK I don’t rly know how to do a ‘we’re taking a break’ post & this is weird as f–k. I’m happy to still be able to sit with Jake and laugh as we do this — but for right now we both are taking a break to focus on our own very crazy lives.”

Topless Stars: Celebs Who’ve Gone Near-Naked

She continued, “I’ll never know what the future holds and I will always love Jake and everything we did. I’m grateful to know throughout this I’ve made a best friend for life & found someone to do life with when no one understood me.”