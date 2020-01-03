Tana-Mongeau-and-Jake-Paul-'Taking-a-Break'-5-Months-After-Marriage

The end of Jana? Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul are taking a break from their relationship just five months after the pair exchanged vows in a live-streamed July ceremony.

“OK i don’t rly know how to do a ‘we’re taking a break’ post & this is weird as f–k,” Mongeau, 21, captioned a selfie with Paul, 22, and their dog, Thor. “I’m happy to still be able to sit with Jake and laugh as we do this — but for right now we both are taking a break to focus on our own very crazy lives.”

She added, “I’ll never know what the future holds and I will always love Jake and everything we did. I’m grateful to know throughout this I’ve made a best friend for life & found someone to do life with when no one understood me.”

The YouTube singer continued on that there is “no need for crazy speculations” about why the duo decided to call it quits. “Here’s to 2020, working on us, and my new Lamborghini since I get half of everything!” Mongeau signed off the post.

Paul shared his own announcement via Instagram alongside the same selfie. “As Tana and I sit next to each other writing captions about taking a break we’re literally laughing at how crazy and stupid the past couple months have been and cracking jokes at how silly this all seems,” Paul wrote. “I’m keeping custody of Thor but Tana unfortunately gets my Lamborghini😅.”

The vlogger said he and Mongeau are still “best friends” but they want to “focus on our lives” moving forward. Despite the breakup, Paul assured his followers that the twosome are in a good place.

“Our friends started playing sad music while we were writing these captions and we all started laughing our asses off.. this is bitter sweet but it’s what’s best for us right now,” he explained. “The last thing we wanna see is fan pages speculating ‘what happened’ we truly just need a second to focus on our own lives and ourselves. luv u mongeau <3.”

Mongeau commented on his post, “Ur still my bestie so that’s cool wanna get married.”

The announcement of their split comes after Mongeau opened up that she’s been unhappy in her relationship ever since their wedding day.

“The second that Jake and I got married, I just feel like everything changed… I think the second he said, ‘I do,’ to me, he was like, ‘Now what?’ I think he was also over it. I don’t blame him, but it left me clinging, trying to make this work,” she recalled in a video posted on December 29.

The former couple tied the knot in Las Vegas in July but did not obtain a marriage license. Some fans questioned if the wedding was real after Mongeau described the ceremony as something to do “for content” on a July episode of her show, MTV No Filter: Tana Turns 21. She later denied the speculation and said the quote was “pulled out of context.”

In November, Mongeau revealed she and Paul had an “open relationship” but said it “it wasn’t voluntary” on her part. One month later rumors swirled that she was dating Noah Cyrus after calling the singer her “girlfriend” in a YouTube video. However, she told Entertainment Tonight in December that she and the “All Falls Down” singer are just friends.

“There is no tea. Like, that is the tea on that. I literally just like to spend time with her and care about her. Everything else just kind of makes it a mess,” Mongeau said at the time.

Mongeau previously dated Bella Thorne from 2018 to 2019 and fellow YouTuber Brad Sousa, from whom she split in April. Paul, meanwhile, has been linked to YouTubers Tessa Brooks and Alissa Violet, as well as model Erika Costell.