Just for the ’gram? Jake Paul and Tana Mongeau sparked engagement speculation on Sunday, June 23, but a source tells Us Weekly that the YouTubers are not planning to wed.

Paul and Mongeau, who were first linked in May, celebrated the upcoming MTV personality’s 21st birthday at a nightclub on Sunday. The No Filter: Tana Turns 21 star documented the eventful evening via her Instagram Story, initially telling her nearly 4 million followers that she was pregnant.

Shortly after, Mongeau posted videos of her birthday cake, which read, “Will you marry me, Tana?” She also showed off several diamond rings on her fingers — and a candy ring pop.

“JAKE JUST PROPOSED,” Mongeau tweeted in the early hours of Monday, June 24. “i’m…… engaged………………”

After a fan asked if she was joking, Mongeau replied, “It’s not. I’m engaged. Holy f–k.”

According to the source, however, Mongeau is not pregnant or engaged to marry Paul. This is not the first time that the “FaceTime” singer has claimed to be getting married. Back in January, Mongeau told her followers that Bella Thorne popped the question.

“@bellathorne proposed,” the social media influencer wrote alongside a photo of her rings on January 8 via Instagram Story. “I said yes.”

A month later, Mongeau and Thorne ended their year-long open relationship. (The former Disney star was also seeing Mod Sun while she dated Mongeau.)

“I love her forever don’t get that twisted. she changed my life forever,” Mongeau tweeted on February 26. “Don’t rly wanna talk on it.. there’s no negativity at all.”

Prior to her relationship with Paul, Mongeau was linked to Brad Sousa. She accused him of cheating on her in a video titled, “I got cheated on but that’s okay,” published on April 28.

Paul, for his part, shared a series of photos gifting Mongeau a Mercedes-Benz for her birthday on Sunday.

“happy birthday bb @tanamongeau video tomorrow,” he captioned a photo of the pair outside the dealership via Instagram.

Us Weekly has reached out to Mongeau’s rep for a comment.

