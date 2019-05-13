A scandalous sister scenario. The online beauty community was rocked on Friday, May 10, when makeup guru Tati Westbrook posted a tell-all video about James Charles, who was once the most subscribed makeup artist on YouTube.

In the video, which was titled “BYE SISTER,” Westbrook clearly stated that she no longer wants to be associated with the teenage makeup artist, whom she took under her wing when he first entered the industry. The longtime beauty influencer, who has been consistently posting videos on YouTube since early 2011, called out Charles for his inappropriate behavior while hanging out with her friends, his manipulative nature and more.

The first male CoverGirl spokesperson uploaded a public apology to Westbrook and her husband, James, that same day, and told fans that he was going to try to learn from his mistakes in the future.

Westbrook’s 43-minute clip amassed more than 34 million views in three days and seemingly caused Charles’ subscriber count to plummet, while hers skyrocketed. (He lost nearly three million subscribers in three days, while she gained nearly four million in the same timeframe.)

The former Style Code Live beauty correspondent’s video also gained the attention of several mainstream celebrities who worked with Charles in the past. Since she told her truth, stars such as Kylie Jenner, Iggy Azalea, Demi Lovato, Shawn Mendes and Katy Perry unfollowed Charles on Instagram.

While Westbrook typically uploads a new video five days per week, she chose to take Monday, May 13, off. “There won’t be a video tomorrow. My heart is still too heavy,” she tweeted on Sunday, May 12. “I feel like I need to remind you that we can hold truth & inspire change without grabbing onto hate. Honor your blessings, don’t abuse them. Celebrating pain will only bring it to your door. love you guys, see you soon.”

