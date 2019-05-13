YouTube beauty blogger James Charles is feeling the backlash over his feud with fellow beauty blogger Tati Westbrook.

The 19-year-old has lost almost two million subscribers to his channel, according to CNN, while Westbrook has gained almost three million.

The 37-year-old, who had been a mentor to the teen, took to YouTube on Friday, May 10, to share a 43-minute video explaining the pTatiair’s falling out and her decision to end their friendship.

Their troubles began last month after Charles posted an ad for Sugar Bear Hair Vitamins on Instagram after reportedly turning down a request from Westbrook to promote her own hair supplement brand, Halo Beauty.

In her video titled “BYE SISTER” on Friday, Westbrook claimed she and her husband, James Westbrook, had invested a lot of time and energy into Charles and his career. She went on to accuse Charles of spreading lies about her, slammed him for saying hurtful things about other beauty influencers and accused him of sexually harassing straight men.

Charles, who is traveling in Australia, responded with an 8-minute video of his own titled “Tati” on Saturday, May 11, and apologized to his former friend and her husband, James Westbrook, admitting that “there’s nothing I can say or do to ever earn that friendship or trust back.”

“I’m sorry for everything that is going on, everything that I’ve put you through over the past few weeks,” Charles said.

“Most of my career over the past few years has been about me making mistakes and trying to learn and grow from them. I haven’t always done the best job of that, I can admit that,” he continued. “But I have always tried.”

