Internet fame can happen to anyone. So Us Weekly is taking a look back at viral internet stars everyone was talking about when they hit it big.

Chewbacca Mom

Candace Payne won over the world when she posted a video of herself wearing a mask of the Star Wars character on Facebook in May 2016. The Texas mother’s hysterical laughter proved contagious, and the accessory sold out of every online retailer as a result.

“Leave Britney Alone”

Talk about staying power! Chris Crocker garnered fame when he defended Britney Spears after she was criticized for her September 2007 MTV Video Music Awards performance. The emotional plea was later recreated to uproarious laughs during a November 2018 episode of Will & Grace.

The “Forever” Dance

Kevin Heinz and Jill Peterson’s wedding was like no other. The wedding party danced into the ceremony to a number choreographed to Chris Brown’s “Forever.” Steve Carell and the rest of the Office cast paid homage to the bit for Jim (John Krasinski) and Pam’s (Jenna Fischer) long-awaited nuptials, which aired in October 2009.

Rebecca Black

“Friday” was the song no one could get out of their heads in 2011. Even hearing it today will make the earworm stick all over again. The music video for the track went viral on YouTube, with some declaring it to be the worst song ever.

Psy

The South Korean musician became an international sensation when he released “Gangnam Style” in July 2012 and its accompanying music video complete with dance moves that many learned step for step. At 3.2 billion views, the compilation is still one of the most viewed YouTube posts of all time.

Watch the video above to relive other major viral moments you might have forgotten about!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!