Taking a stand. YouTuber Jeffree Star stood behind fellow beauty guru Tati Westbrook amid her feud with James Charles — and the former Myspace sensation made his side clear.

“There is a reason that [boyfriend] Nathan [Schwandt] banned James Charles from ever coming over to our home again,” Star, 33, wrote in a since-deleted tweet on Sunday, May 12. “There’s a reason why I haven’t seen him since @GlamLifeGuru’s birthday in February. He is a danger to society. Everything Tati said is 100% true.”

The Jeffree Star Cosmetics founder — who has collaborated with Charles, 19, several times in the past — also fired back at the Sisters Apparel designer’s younger brother, Ian Jeffrey. The 17-year-old tweeted, “Why does everyone act so tough over the internet?,” to which Star replied, “Why is your brother a predator?? Why’d you really move back to NYC? Exactly. Shut the f—k up.” Both tweets have since been deleted.

The “Prom Night” singer was one of many people who supported Westbrook, 37, after she posted a video explaining why she was ending her friendship with Charles. In the clip, which was posted on Friday, May 10, the Halo Beauty founder called the teenager out for his inappropriate behavior and for promoting Sugar Bear Hair Vitamins on Instagram after refusing to advertise her hair, skin and nails supplement brand.

Westbrook also accused Charles of joking about sexually harassing straight men, talking about other beauty influencers behind their backs and using people for his own gain. The former CoverGirl ambassador later responded with a video titled “Tati,” in which he apologized for “everything.”

However, not everyone immediately took Westbrook’s side. YouTube beauty guru Gabriel Zamora, who is friends with both Charles and Star, took to Snapchat on Sunday to express his thoughts on the situation. He noted, “She’s excluding certain information that was said.”

Zamora, 26, said that he could “debunk” many of Westbrook’s claims, including that Charles often took advantage of heterosexual men. “Guys are the ones that are sliding into James’ DMs,” Zamora asserted. “And, for some reason, because James is flirting, he’s a predator? What? What, Tati? The story doesn’t make sense.”

Charles has lost nearly three million subscribers to his YouTube page since Westbrook’s video was posted. Westbrook, for her part, has gained more than three million.

