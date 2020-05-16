Jeffree Star Speaks Out After Being Criticized for New Cremated Makeup Line

Not backing down. Jeffree Star defended his new Cremated makeup line after being criticized for the name amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re celebrating here at the house,” the beauty influencer, 34, said in a video on his Instagram stories on Saturday, May 16. “Cremated is no. 2 trending right now on all of YouTube and, bitch, I’m a little shook. There’s a lot of people talking about it, it’s trending on Twitter and, bitch, it might be the talk of the town right now. There’s a lot of positives, a few negatives, because everyone wants to have their opinion, but, baby, let’s talk about Cremated.”

Telling fans he’s “never played it safe,” he said that the new smoky eye line, which features shades with names like Eulogy, Hearse Obituary, Angel of Death, Embalmed, Gravedigger and The Morgue, “is not just an eyeshadow palette, it’s more than that. There’s always so many meanings with my art and that’s what it is, it’s mine and I create it for the world. It is allowed to be interpreted any way that anyone wants to take it but I always come from a good place.”

“On a real level, you guys, my own father was cremated. My two dogs that passed away last year were cremated. So nothing ever comes from a negative place in my life,” he continued. “So if you take it that way, that’s how you articulate things but, bitch, not me.”

Shortly after Star teased the Cremated line on Friday, May 15, some fans commented on his decision to release a death-themed palette at a time when more than 80,000 people have died across the U.S. from COVID-19.

“To launch this during a pandemic and people have died….idk but this name of this palette is….😫 don’t come for me! To each their own opinion. This one is mine!” one fan wrote on Star’s Instagram post. “I love Jeffree and his products but this name isn’t doing it for me 😔 considering how many families have lost their loved ones.”

“This is very inappropriate during a time when thousands of people are dying… My mom died last year and she was cremated I am disgusted you would even call a pallet is everything a joke to you since your a millionaire? There is a difference between stirring the pot for drama but this is such a low blow smh I absolutely loved your makeup but I’m not getting any more Jeffree products ever again…. You only care about money,” another commented.

But others defended the makeup artist, with one writing, “I’m seriously in disbelief that y’all are getting offended over a MAKEUP PRODUCT. LMAO. He had this planned way before the pandemic and had to switch things around because of it. He has always said the word ‘cremated’ it’s part of his vocab. My dad is cremated. It’s part of life like please stop being so MF sensitive. Our grandparents fought in an actual war and y’all are crying over a name that was named long before.”