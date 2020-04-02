Jeffree Star might not love the Kardashian-Jenner family, but he certainly keeps up. The YouTube guru has publicly slammed Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and even Mason Disick over the years.

The 34-year-old beauty influencer’s beef with the family started with Jenner in 2016 when he criticized the Kylie Cosmetics brand for the first time. While Jenner has stayed fairly mum on the criticism, Star went on to slam the Lip Kit maven’s business in several videos on his popular YouTube channel.

“I just think that there’s so many [Kylie Cosmetics] products being put out and it’s not exciting anymore,” Star declared in a 2018 video title “Full Face of Brands That Hate Me.”

“It’s kind of lackluster and I’m just kind of over the brand at the moment. Maybe it will re-excite me in the future, maybe not, but right now I’m kind of like over it,” he continued.

In a December 2018 video, Star claimed Jenner’s popular beauty brand was not worth the hype.

“I definitely think that you’re paying for an over-hyped celebrity name and the price – I know, we’re all just like ‘the price’ – I just don’t think it’s worth it.”

Despite the drama with Jenner, Star was invited to the launch of her sister Kim’s KKW Beauty brand in June 2017. Their friendship didn’t last long, however, with the makeup artist slamming the reality TV personality’s makeup swatches just two months later. As his feud with Jenner escalated, prompting the Life of Kylie alum to remove Star from her PR mailing list, the YouTuber revealed that he still has some contact with Kim.

“Now, I know you shady bitches thought that just like Kylie, Kim took me off the PR list – she can actually take some criticism,” Star said in April 2018.

Fast forward to April 2020 and Star ended up dissing Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s eldest son, Mason, who was just 10 years old at the time. The beauty guru slammed Mason via Twitter after the preteen spoke about him on Instagram Live.

While Kourtney has yet to publicly comment on Star’s issues with her son, she and Disick have attempted to shut down Mason’s social media activity in the past.

“He started an Instagram … and didn’t ask us,” the Poosh founder in March 2020. “He has an iPad and a computer for his school. … Scott and I just felt like, he’s 10. I think there’s an age limit with Instagram. I think it’s 13. … I think with Instagram the thing that really worries me with kids is just comments. People can be so mean.”

Scroll through for a complete timeline of Star’s feud with the famous family: