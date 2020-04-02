Mason Disick’s presence on social media continues to make headlines. The 10-year-old son of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick has found himself in a feud with YouTuber and makeup mogul Jeffree Star.

Mason called Star, 35, “spoiled AF” during a recent live stream with TikTok personality Addison Rae.

In a since-deleted tweet, the beauty guru fired back, “I had $500 in my bank account six years ago … Maybe he’s confused with his own privilege versus mine being self-made, hopefully his father can educate him soon! ⭐”

Star has previously slammed Mason’s aunt Kylie Jenner via Twitter after the 22-year-old Cosmetics CEO was named “the youngest self-made billionaire ever” by Forbes in March 2019.

“Haven’t we gone over this? Self-made: Having succeeded in life unaided,” Dictionary.com tweeted at the time.

While replying to the digital dictionary’s post, Star added, “I declined the feature so they had to pick someone…”

Star, who is reportedly worth millions, also shaded Jenner’s makeup in the past. Most recently, he slammed Kylie Skin in June 2019.

“I’m a little nervous, because when it comes to reviewing anything Kylie, people think there’s past tea – which there is – but like, we don’t care about each other, there’s no like animosity. I just don’t really review her stuff anymore,” Star said at the time, before declaring he would use the product to clean up “dog s—t.”

Mason, for his part, was in hot water with his parents after he spoke about Jenner and ex Travis Scott on Instagram Live last month. As a result, Kardashian, 40, who also shares Penelope, 7, and Reign 5, with Disick, 36, deleted her eldest son’s account.

“He started an Instagram, like, yesterday and didn’t ask us,” the Poosh founder said on March 25 during her own Instagram Live. “He has an iPad and a computer for his school. … Scott and I just felt like, he’s 10. I think there’s an age limit with Instagram. I think it’s 13. … I think with Instagram the thing that really worries me with kids is just comments. People can be so mean.”

As a result, Mason started going live on TikTok. The preteen has made videos on the account with Rae, 19, and YouTuber David Dobrik in the past.