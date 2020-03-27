Onto the next app! Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s son Mason went live on TikTok after his parents deleted his Instagram account.

The 10-year-old told his followers on Thursday, March 26, that his original TikTok page “got deleted because I was too young,” but he has since started another one. He added, “I went viral. I would’ve had 2.7 mil by now if I kept it up.”

When one fan commented that they have seen Mason on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, he chuckled and said, “Yeah, I’m on that.” He told another follower that he has not seen his cousin Stormi lately “‘cause corona,” referencing the coronavirus pandemic, but his mom and aunt Khloé Kardashian are doing “good.”

Later on Thursday, Mason’s second TikTok account mysteriously disappeared, leading fans to believe that either the app or Kourtney, 40, and Disick, 36, deleted it. TikTok’s terms of service state that “the platform is only for people 13 years or over,” the same requirement as Instagram.

Mason made headlines on Tuesday, March 24, when he went live on Instagram and denied rumors that his aunt Kylie Jenner is “back together” with Stormi’s father, Travis Scott, after their October 2019 split.

The preteen’s Instagram account was taken down shortly after, and Kourtney later confirmed that she and Disick were to blame.

“He started an Instagram, like, yesterday and didn’t ask us,” the reality star said on Instagram Live on Wednesday, March 25. “He doesn’t [have a cellphone]. He has an iPad and a computer for his school. … Scott and I just felt like, he’s 10.”

Kourtney explained that she and the Talentless creator — with whom she also shares daughter Penelope, 7, and son Reign, 5 — worry about the comments on Instagram, saying, “People can be so mean.”

Kourtney and Disick split in 2015 after nearly a decade together. He has been dating Sofia Richie since 2017.