Bella Thorne’s boyfriend, Mod Sun, took to Instagram Story to defend her against Rob Lowe after he slammed her tweet about traffic amid the California mudslides.

“I thought you was cool, man. Out here being whack,” the rapper said in an Instagram Story early Friday, January 12, tagging Lowe in his post. “It’s quiet as f—k over here for, Rob Lowe. Quiet as f—k.”

He added, “These are the facts, Jack! These are just the facts, baby! Telling the truth. Just be nice to each other, man.”

As previously reported, the St. Elmo’s Fire actor, 53, slammed the Disney alum, 20, for complaining about the highway 101 shutting down amid the Santa Barbara mudslides.

“F—k u 101 to santa barbra. I’m missing my boyfriends first date on his tour :(((,” Thorne wrote in a now-deleted tweet on Wednesday, January 10.

Lowe shared a screenshot of Thorne’s tweet on Thursday, January 11, via Instagram: “This attitude is why people hate celebrities/Hollywood. Bella, I’m sorry you were inconvenienced. We will try to move out our dead quicker.”

The Famous in Love actress, who confirmed she was dating Mod Sun in November 2017, took to Twitter later the same day to tell fans she was previously unaware of the mudslides. “F—k just caught up on some news had no idea why the 101 was shut down…get home to your family safe,” Thorne tweeted.

CNN reports at least 17 people have died due to the California mudslides and up to 43 people could be considered missing. Dozens more are injured.

