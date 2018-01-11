Rob Lowe took to Instagram to slam Bella Thorne for complaining about the highway 101 shutting down amid the Santa Barbara mudslides.

“F—k u 101 to santa barbra. I’m missing my boyfriends first date on his tour :(((,” Thorne wrote in a now-deleted tweet on Wednesday, January 10. The Famous in Love actress, 20, is dating rapper Mod Sun.

Lowe shared a screenshot of Thorne’s tweet on Thursday, January 11, via Instagram: “This attitude is why people hate celebrities/Hollywood. Bella, I’m sorry you were inconvenienced. We will try to move out our dead quicker.”

ABC News reports that at least 17 people have died due to the California mudslides. An additional eight people are missing and more than two dozen are injured, the publication adds.

The Parks and Rec alum, 53, shared a photo of some of the damage from the mudslides on Wednesday.

“More terrible stories of loss today. Friends missing, some gone forever,” Lowe wrote. “Pray for Montecito and know: EVERY day could be your last. Embrace that.”

It appears Thorne eventually made it to her boyfriend’s show. “My baby out there killing it right now on stage I love you so much @MODSUN,” Thorne tweeted at nearly 1:30 a.m. on Thursday.

The former Disney star took to Twitter later the same day to wish everyone affected by the mudslide.

“F—k just caught up on some news had no idea why the 101 was shut down…get home to your family safe,” Thorne tweeted.

