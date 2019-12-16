



Just friends. Tana Mongeau revealed she is not dating Noah Cyrus, despite sparking relationship rumors earlier this month.

“To be real, I think I might have started the girlfriend stuff with some YouTube title,” Mongeau, 21, told Entertainment Tonight on Friday, December 13 at the 2019 YouTube Streamy Awards in Los Angeles. “I just love being around Noah. There’s something about her, even before I knew her, that has always inspired me.”

Relationship chatter between the YouTube star and the “All Falls Down” singer began after Mongeau referred to Cyrus, 19, as her “girlfriend” in one of her December videos.

“She’s so real, she’s so raw. The way she turns her emotions into art and cares about mental health and was born into this life, but turns it into something beautiful, is so inspiring to me,” she told the publication on Friday about her dynamic with Cyrus. “I love to kick it with her.”

She continued: “There is no tea. Like, that is the tea on that. I literally just like to spend time with her and care about her. Everything else just kind of makes it a mess.”

The YouTube singer is married to Jake Paul after tying the knot in July in Las Vegas, although the two have yet to get their marriage license. In November, Mongeau opened up in a Q&A video to her fans about her marriage saying she and Paul, 22, have an open relationship and “it wasn’t voluntary.” She also revealed that they would never be exclusive, “but not because I wouldn’t want that.”

Paul also confirmed their open marriage status in an interview with ET in September where he revealed that he thought Mongeau and Cyrus were getting flirty. “So, I think Noah’s wanting to hook up with Tana,” the YouTube star told the publication at the time. “Noah and Tana are, like, wanting to hook up and I think Noah’s the one pushing that narrative, which I think is dope, again.”

The “W” singer isn’t dating the Tennessee native, but that doesn’t mean that she hasn’t considered musically teaming up with her in the future.

“Noah and Miley [Cyrus]‘s music are some of the biggest things that have inspired me musically. Their lyricism, their melodies, their voices, their authenticity, all of that, has always inspired me,” she said. “Never say never to anything. Noah has inspired a lot of stuff that I’ve been working on recently. So, you never know what’s in store.”

In May, Mongeau revealed she thought Cyrus “hates me” because of rapper Lil Xan, who both women dated in the past. “I hear from a bunch of other people that [Noah] just, like, hates me,” the “Hefner” wordsmith said in a YouTube video on May 14. “It hurt. It still hurts.”

She then explained that the two ran into one another at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards which Cyrus attended with Lil Xan, 23, saying, “[Noah] just looks so f—king unhappy that she even had to, like, walk up to us.”

After seeing the video, the “Make Me” singer cleared the air via Twitter. “Lol this is hilarious i deff dont hate you and for sure turned the opposite direction of you no shoulder check,” Cyrus tweeted in May. “Lets [sic] hangout and talk about how bitchy girls are to other girls @tanamongeau dm me.”

Mongeau replied, “Omg. wow. love u. love this. wow. girls sticking together.”

The “Again” singer dated the rapper for a month from August to September 2018. Mongeau for her part dated Lil Xan briefly in early 2018.