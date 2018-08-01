Noah Cyrus Is Dating Rapper Lil Xan

Noah Cyrus has a new guy in her life! The “Make Me (Cry)” singer is dating rapper Lil Xan.

“It is still very new and only became official within the last week,” a source tells Us Weekly. “Noah has told her close friends about him and seems excited.”

Cyrus, 18, and Lil Xan, 21, have shared a series of cozy photos together on their Instagram accounts in recent days. She posted a video on her Instagram Story on Tuesday, July 31, of them cuddling on a couch. In another snap a few hours earlier, he gave her a kiss on the cheek and grabbed her butt.

“ok fr [for real]. look at this lil nuggetttt!!!” the pop star captioned the latter, adding three heart-eyes emojis. “also we both so sad its so sweet.”

Lil Xan (real name Diego Leanos) also made the new romance Instagram official. “I like her,” he gushed on Wednesday, August 1, alongside a picture of the couple nearly touching their tongues. Cyrus apparently was not thrilled with the photo that her beau chose, though. In the comments section, she posted a series of vomit and pig emojis, writing, “why this of all pictures for reeeeeeaaaaallll ?!”

I like her A post shared by 🖤LIL XAN🖤HEARTBREAK SOLDIER🖤 (@xanxiety) on Jul 31, 2018 at 9:06pm PDT

That said, Cyrus has not been shy about her admiration for the Soundcloud star. She wore a white jersey emblazoned with his stage name in another one of his Instagram posts. “My baby girl,” he captioned the shot on Sunday, July 29.

The Ponyo voice actress (whose sister is Miley Cyrus) was previously linked to fellow singer Tanner Drayton (a.k.a. Tanner Alexander). It appears they split recently as they were last spotted together in late June, when they got matching star tattoos on their forearms. The exes also collaborated on a song titled “Lately.”

Noah served as an opening act on Katy Perry’s Witness world tour in late 2017. She is set to kick off her own Good Cry tour on September 22.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!