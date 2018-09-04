Noah Cyrus and Lil Xan’s whirlwind romance is over. The couple confirmed on their Instagram Stories on Monday, September 3, that they have called it quits after one month of dating.

“first and foremost: this relationship was not set up by Columbia Records. to say that is [a] joke,” the “Make Me (Cry)” singer, 18, wrote in a message to her 4.4 million followers. “it started when I got a DM from Diego and he asked me to hang out. the truth is I haven’t seen him in almost a week. every time we tried to hang out something always got in the way.”

The “Live or Die” collaborators sparked breakup rumors earlier on Monday when the SoundCloud rapper, 21, wrote that he felt like he was “probably being cheated on,” and Cyrus broke down in tears on her story. She later explained that she “noticed a hickey” on her beau’s neck during a recent FaceTime call.

“he told me it was just a bruise,” she wrote. “i decided to give him the benefit of the doubt and ignored it.”

The actress continued, “cheaters like to accuse their partners of cheating to make themselves feel less guilt. this isn’t the first time this has happened to me and now im being forced to deal with crazy accusations when im not even sure where all this came from.”

Cyrus wrote that she was there for Lil Xan (real name Diego Leanos) during his “dark times.” She added, “when you felt alone and like no one was there for you, I was. if this was your way of breaking up with me and breaking my heart along with it, then you’ve succeeded.”

For his part, the “Betrayed” MC shared a photo of Cyrus with her arms wrapped around another man. He captioned the post, “call me whatever but if you my girl you ain’t touching no dude like that sorry haha.”

In a video posted on his story, Lil Xan added, “It just hurts, like, so f–king bad. You think you know somebody, and then you just get used.”

The pair have since unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Us Weekly confirmed in early August that Cyrus and Lil Xan were dating. They made their red carpet debut on August 20 at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards in New York City, where she told Us, “He gets me chicken nuggets. That’s the most romantic thing anyone can ever do for a girl.”

