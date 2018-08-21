Noah Cyrus and Lil Xan aren’t just dating. They’re also continuing to collaborate, the couple told Us Weekly at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet on Monday, August 20.

Their song “Live or Die” hit YouTube on Sunday, August 19, but 21-year-old Xan told Us they have three other songs recorded so far.

“When we’re hanging out, we’re always talking about music and what we can do to move forward and stuff,” Cyrus, 18, explained.

Cyrus and Xan “became official” in late July, and at Monday’s VMAs, Xan gave Us the backstory.

“I slid into her DMs four months ago, and she barely saw them,” the rapper revealed. “We started hanging out, and it went from there.”

Added Cyrus, “He’s cool. I love him. He’s the best.”

Xan credits “good chemistry” to their successful collaboration, though their work ethic is decidedly laid-back. “[We’re] just sitting on the coach, eating snacks, we’re lazy,” Xan said.

“I’m eating the snacks,” Cyrus said. “I’m the piggy.”

And when they’re not in the studio, they eat “a lot of sushi” and take drives around town, they told Us. “We’re just always traveling [and] scene cycling, so it’s a good time,” Xan said.

When asked about the most romantic gesture Xan has ever done, Cyrus initially showed off the bracelet he made for her. “No, that’s not my favorite,” she said, revising herself. “I don’t know, you’re always sweet. He’s always sweet. I don’t know. He gets me chicken nuggets. That’s the most romantic thing anyone can ever do for a girl.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!