MTV Awards

The Most Stylish Couples Who Hit the 2018 VMAs Red Carpet Together

By
Frankie Grande Pete Davidson Ariana Grande Complement Each Other VMAs 2018
Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande attend the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
The only thing better than the singles on the 2018 VMA red carpet? The couples. That’s right, the star-studded duos of music and Hollywood simply set the Radio City Music Hall ablaze on Monday, August 20,  in smoldering synced-up looks.

Just how hot? Molten metal hot, which also happened to be what an integral element all of the outfits that said couples decided to wear. From Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson’s electric chemistry and equally eccentric outfits, to Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag’s red carpet debut with their baby, Gunner, see the most major couples fashion moments from the 2018 VMAs here!