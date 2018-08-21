The only thing better than the singles on the 2018 VMA red carpet? The couples. That’s right, the star-studded duos of music and Hollywood simply set the Radio City Music Hall ablaze on Monday, August 20, in smoldering synced-up looks.

Just how hot? Molten metal hot, which also happened to be what an integral element all of the outfits that said couples decided to wear. From Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson’s electric chemistry and equally eccentric outfits, to Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag’s red carpet debut with their baby, Gunner, see the most major couples fashion moments from the 2018 VMAs here!