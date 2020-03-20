Calling all perfume lovers! In honor of National Fragrance Day, which falls on Saturday, March 21, Us Weekly rounded up the top 10 new springtime scents to consider adding to your collection ASAP.

Falling just a few days after the official first day of spring, if you ask Us the timing for this fun holiday couldn’t be more perfect! It’s an on-the-clock reminder that it’s time to ditch the cozy, spicy scents we’ve grown accustomed to over the winter months and say hello to fresher, fruiter scents reminiscent of a long walks in the park.

Thankfully, there are a ton of new options on the market that are fitting for all kinds of personalities. Whether you’re on the hunt for that date-worthy fruity-floral perfume or a fresh scent ideal for everyday wear, there truly is an aroma for everyone.

One of the newest drops Us here at Stylish are currently obsessing over is Maison Margiela Replica’s new Springtime in the Park. The sweet smile-inducing scent is inspired by the blossoms and fruity notes that you might find in a Shanghai park.

And if you’re one of those who really likes to go all-out when it comes to the changing seasons, prepare to fall in love with Sol de Janeiro’s first-ever perfume named Sol Cheirosa ‘62. It’s inspired by the gold sun in Rio and contains the same addictive notes as the brand’s beloved Bum Bum Cream.

Taking the top prize for innovation is Adidas Sport Unleash, a unique fragrance designed to connect the body with the mind. Though there are four new scents, our favorite is by far Unlsh, a bright and zesy must-have for the athletic type.

Keep scrolling to read on about these options and see more of the best new springtime scents in honor of National Fragrance Day.