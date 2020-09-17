Lady Gaga is an otherworldly goddess in the Valentino Voce Viva fragrance campaign — and Us Weekly got an exclusive behind-the-scenes look!

On Thursday, September 17, the design house dropped the stunning campaign video, which features the Oscar winner appearing radiant and stunning in a red gown from Valentino’s Beijing couture show in 2019 designed by artistic director Pierpaolo Piccioli.

“I felt strong and alive, hearing myself echo through the forest as I was singing in this dress,” she said in a statement from the brand “It reminded me of my freedom and how I get to experience magic, a freedom and magic I wish everyone to have.”

The 34-year-old’s subtly beautiful makeup was done by Sarah Tanno and her iconic platinum strands were styled by Frédéric Aspiras.

The dazzling film directed by Harmony Korin aims to spread an inclusive message, encouraging viewers to use their voice for good. “I believe most voices have the ability to positively impact,” says Gaga. “But all voices are impactful.”

The “Rain on Me” singer has been a longtime fan of the brand. She’s worn Piccioli’s designs time and time again, including the show-stopping periwinkle number at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards as well as a silver sequin ensemble at this year’s VMAs. On Friday, July 10, Valentino announced that the performer would be the face of their new fragrance.

“Her participation in this campaign elevates the symbolic power of the project to the highest level,” Piccioli said. “She is the icon of a generation. Her message of freedom, passion for art, self-consciousness and equality is the same our Valentino community stands for.”

Keep scrolling to check out all the BTS snaps from the shoot. They’re almost as beautiful as the actress, singer and style icon herself!

