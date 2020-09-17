Sneak peek! Bella Hadid shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse at her latest Versace fragrance campaign and it looks like the most fun.

The 23-year-old shared a series of pics to Instagram on Wednesday, September 16, that showcased the brunette beauty working and playing on set in Corsica. “I snuck a disposable on set 🖤 @versace,” she captioned the post.

In a couple snaps, the younger Hadid sister is wearing a plunging blue gown as she lays in the sand, striking a pose for the camera. In others, she’s in nothing more than a string bikini.

But Hadid isn’t the only A-lister featured in the snaps. Hailey Baldwin is also pictured changing behind some blankets and posing on the beach. “Loved getting to shoot this with you my beautiful friend❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” Baldwin commented.

Of course, who could forget when this invincible duo was spotted on their way to the shoot back in June. After months of quarantining due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the models were seen soaking up the sun on a yacht in Italy looking sexy and stylish in itty bitty bikinis.

Hadid shared all the stunning professional Versace pics on Instagram when the Dylan Blue perfume campaign dropped Tuesday, September 15. “This is definitely one of those pinch me moments …. a perfume campaign, let alone @Versace is a dream come tru,” she wrote in the caption.. “Thank you Dona @donatella_versace , thank you to this safe and incredible team.”

Keep scrolling to check out all the awesome BTS snaps of Hadid and Baldwin.

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)